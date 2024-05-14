Supply of munitions for special military operation currently sufficient — Zolotov

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The supply of munitions and accoutrement for the special military operation is currently sufficient, Russian National Guard Director Viktor Zolotov told reporters.

"There are no such problems now. Moreover, I want to praise my deputy who worked in the Russian Defense Ministry. He spent a whole year there. During his work, I want to say, they didn’t have any issues with weapons, ammunition, food, uniforms. He solved all these issues," he said.

Zolotov also said the National Guard had started to take delivery of heavy equipment.

"We were talking about just that, raising the issue of the need for us to have heavy weapons, tanks, artillery, mortars," he said. "We have 36 tanks now, and artillery and mortars are being transferred," he said.