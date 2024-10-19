Libyan national detained in Germany on suspicion of plotting attack on Israeli embassy

BERLIN, October 19. /TASS/. German law enforcement agents likely prevented a terrorist attack against the Israeli embassy in Berlin, as they detained a 28-year-old Libyan man on suspicion of plotting the attack, the Bild newspaper reported.

Police detained the suspect in an operation in the city of Bernau, according to the report. Also, an apartment was searched in a high-rise building in the city of Sankt Augustin. Investigators said they believe the man is a supporter of the Islamic State group (banned in Russia).

The German police was tipped off about the suspected terrorist by a foreign intelligence agency. The Libyan allegedly planned to attack the Israeli diplomatic mission and then hide at his uncle's house in Sankt Augustin.

The suspect came to Germany in 2022 and applied for an asylum the next year. His application was turned down and he was subject to deportation. An investigation is underway.