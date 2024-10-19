Putin appoints Maxim Oreshkin as special representative for cooperation with BRICS

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assigned the duties of special representative for cooperation with BRICS and the New Development Bank to Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, according to the decree published on the legal acts website.

Thus, the decree states: "To assign to Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin duties of special representative of the President of Russia for financial and economic cooperation with the BRICS countries and interaction with the New Development Bank".

The document will enter into force after it is signed.