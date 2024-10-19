US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 16 times in past day

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 16 times in the past day, Captain 1st rank Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"Sixteen violations of Syria’s airspace by the US-led international coalition’s aircraft were recorded in the al-Tanf area in the past 24 hours, which involved two pairs of F-15 fighter jets (four times), a pair of the F/A-18 fighter jets and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft (three times)," he specified.

According to Ignasyuk, the coalition continues to create conditions for dangerous air incidents.