Russian Navy ships hold daytime rehearsal of Main Naval Parade off Kronshtadt

ST. PETERSBURG, July 13. /TASS/. The first daytime rehearsal of Russia’s Main Naval Parade was held in the Kronshtadt roadstead with warships practicing parade deployments, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Over 15 combat ships of various classes took part in the first daytime rehearsal of the Main Naval Parade in the Kronshtadt roadstead this morning, including the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov, the large amphibious assault ship Pyotr Morgunov, the corvette Gremyashchiy, and the diesel-electric submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Volkhov, and Krasnodar," the ministry said in a statement.

The warships passed three times along the designated route in tactical groups, practicing assigned tasks. Earlier, the warships arrived in the Gulf of Finland from the Russian Navy’s Fleets, completing their inter-fleet transits, the statement says.

During their training exercise, the naval ships practiced moving at the designated speed along the approved route of the parade formation’s passage in the waterway of the Kronshtadt roadstead, organizing communications among the warships while on the move and transmitting maneuvering commands, the ministry specified.

Russia will hold its Main Naval Parade on Navy Day in St. Petersburg on July 25 to mark the Fleet’s 325th anniversary. Naval parades will also take place in Severomorsk, Baltiysk, Sevastopol, Kaspiysk, Vladivostok and Tartus (Syria).