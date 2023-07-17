Russia gearing up to respond to Kiev's attack on Crimean Bridge — Putin

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s attack on the Crimean Bridge will not pass without a response, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Monday.

"Naturally, Russia’s response will follow. The defense ministry is working on relevant proposals," he said at an online government meeting on the situation around the Crimean Bridge.

The president heard reports by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov, Krasnodar Territory governor Veniamin Kondratyev, and acting head of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo.

The president described the incident as another terror attack committed by the Kiev regime. He stressed that this attack made no sense from a military point of view, since the Crimean Bridge is not used for transit of military cargoes, and brutal from a humanitarian point of view, as it claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

Two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Crimean Bridge on Monday night, leaving two adults dead and a child injured. Damage was done to the bridge’s roadway, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee told TASS. Russia’s Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on charges of a terror attack.

Traffic along the bridge was suspended in the morning. Rail traffic was resumed by mid-day and a ferry crossing is operating.