Russia wipes out sites of Kiev's plotted terror attacks in retaliatory strike — top brass

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a multiple retaliatory strike by high-precision weapons against the sites where the Ukrainian military plotted terror attacks with the use of seaborne drones against Russia, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a multiple retaliatory strike by seaborne high-precision weapons against the sites where terrorist attacks were being plotted against the Russian Federation with the use of drone boats and against the place of their production at a ship repair plant in the area of the port of Odessa," the spokesman said.

Also, Russian forces destroyed the facilities storing about 70,000 tons of fuel for Ukrainian military hardware in the areas of the cities of Nikolayev and Odessa, the general said.

"All the targets designated for the strike were destroyed. Fires and detonation were registered at the destroyed sites," the spokesman stressed.

Overnight to July 17, two Ukrainian seaborne drones committed a terror attack on the Crimean Bridge. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the terror attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the Kiev regime was responsible for the attack by seaborne drones on the Crimean Bridge. He stressed that the crime was both cruel and senseless from the military standpoint. Putin vowed that Russia would not leave Kiev’s attack on the Crimean Bridge without a response and the Russian Defense Ministry was preparing proposals on this score.