Over 100 Hezbollah targets struck by Israel in Lebanon in past day

TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. Israel attacked more than 100 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon during the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"IDF troops continue targeted operational activity in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure," it said. "Over the past day, the IDF struck more than 100 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon, including rigged terrorist infrastructure sites and a weapons storage facility."

According to the IDF, the Israeli military eliminated several Hezbollah militants, spotted and destroyed a great number of Hezbollah weapons, including missile launchers used to shell Israel.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours on October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.