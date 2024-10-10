Kazakhstan needs to continue strategic partnership with Gazprom — Deputy Prime Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, October 10. /TASS/. Kazakhstan plans to develop its own gas production and processing as a priority, but the country needs to continue the policy of strategic partnership with Russia's Gazprom, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"The priority, of course, is the development of our own fields. We need to build our own gas processing plants. And, of course, we need to continue the policy aimed at continuing the strategic partnership with Gazprom," he said.

Sklyar recalled that Kazakhstan processes gas from a field in the West Kazakhstan region at the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant in Russia.

"This cooperation will continue and strengthen. We are interested in the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant fulfilling its obligations to us. In turn, we will fulfill our obligations regarding supply volumes. This work is ongoing," the First Deputy Prime Minister said.