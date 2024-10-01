EAEU’s economy growing fast despite global recession — Russian PM

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) indicators are growing fast as its GDP gained 4.5% in half a year despite the global economic slowdown, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at an extended meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"Amid the slowdown of global economy, the continuing illegitimate external pressure, the Union is developing, with its key macroeconomic indicators rising. In the first six months of this year its GDP gained 4.5%. This was achieved mainly due to existing growth factors inside the Union, high investment activity and consumer demand," he said.

As a result, industrial production increased by 4.8% from January to June, agriculture output rose by 3.5%, the volume of executed construction works went up by 4%, while retail turnover gained almost 8.5%, Mishustin said.

"The domestic market of the Union is becoming increasingly important for member states. In the first half of this year mutual trade in the five countries rose by 5.7%. The share of national currencies in payments stands at around 90% now," he said.

The Eurasian Economic Union consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.