Republic of Congo signs deal on construction of oil pipeline in country with Russia

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Republic of the Congo has signed an agreement on construction of the Pointe-Noire-Lutete-Maloukou Trechot oil pipeline with the Russian side, a representative of the republic’s embassy in Moscow told TASS.

"Yes, the signing has been held successfully," he said, adding that the ceremony took place following the seventh meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Congolese mixed commission on economic, scientific, technical cooperation and trade.

The republic’s Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso said earlier in an interview with TASS that the project’s implementation would start shortly. The signing of the intergovernmental agreement on the pipeline construction is the first step, which is expected to be followed by the creation of a joint venture with Zakneftegazstroy-Prometey Ltd. and the National Petroleum Company, which acts as a customer, to become authorized companies responsible for implementation of the project from Russia and the Republic of the Congo, respectively, he added.