Russia’s red caviar production to fall to 11,000-13,000 tons in 2024 — fisheries agency

ST. PETERSBURG, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s red caviar production will decrease to around 11,000-13,000 tons in 2024 compared to 2023, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov told reporters.

"Red caviar production will go down, of course, as this is an unfruitful year in terms of salmon, that’s clear, to around 11,000-13,000 [tons]," he said.

Asked whether a ban on export of red caviar from Russia is planned to be introduced now he said: "There are no such ideas at the moment."

The agency projects fish catch at around 5 mln tons by the end of 2024.