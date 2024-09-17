EAEU to increase its share in global economy from 2.5% to 4-5% — Russian deputy minister

OMSK, September 17. /TASS/. The share of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in global economy should go up from 2.5% to 4-5%, Russian Economic Development Deputy Minister Dmitry Volvach said.

"We have a task of bringing the share of the Eurasian Economic Union’s economy in global economy, which equals 2.5% now, to 4-5% at current prices," he said at the fourth forum of heads of regions of SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member states.

The Union’s trade with external world is much higher than mutual trade between its members, Volvach noted. "This is a global task," he said, adding that "currently the issue is about expanding the Union, after which the tasks will clearly be adjusted."

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international integration economic formation, with Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan participating. Observer status has been granted to Moldova, Cuba and Uzbekistan.