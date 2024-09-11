Expert does not rule out introduction of licensing on strategic metals exports in Russia

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia could restrict exports of strategic metals such as nickel, titanium, and uranium by introducing licensing on them, this would will complicate the ability of Western companies to purchase Russian raw materials and may lead to an increase in their prices, Maxim Khudalov, chief strategist at the investment company Vector X told TASS.

"While all of these goods are important sources of export revenue, a direct ban on their export is hardly possible. But the introduction of export licensing is possible. Such a decision would significantly complicate the purchase of Russian raw materials for Western companies and, accordingly, create an imbalance in the availability of raw materials for Chinese and American-European industries, which will seriously strengthen China's position in the looming trade war with the West," the expert believes.

According to Khudalov, this policy will lead to an increase in prices for these metals on the world market. But he added that it is too early to expect a rise in prices for them, since the market is expecting a global recession.

At a meeting with the government on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin invited the authorities to consider the possibility of restricting exports certain types of strategic raw materials (such as titanium, uranium or nickel) but not to Russia’s own detriment.