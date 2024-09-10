Moscow Exchange to start calculating MOEX index in yuan from September 24

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange will start calculating and publishing its main indicator of the Russian stock market - the MOEX Index - in Chinese yuan from September 24, according to a statement on the trading platform's website.

At present, the MOEX Index is calculated in Russian rubles and US dollars.

"The MOEX Index in Chinese yuan will demonstrate the dynamics of changes in the value of the most liquid Russian shares, expressed in Chinese yuan, which today accounts for the main share in foreign trade settlements in Russia. Calculating the MOEX Index in yuan will also help increase the recognition and transparency of the Russian stock market for investors in the Asian region," the statement says.

The price index in Chinese yuan will be calculated every 15 seconds, and the index in yuan total yield - once a day based on the results of the main trading session.

The Moscow Exchange is the largest Russian exchange, the only multifunctional platform in Russia for trading shares, bonds, derivatives, currencies, money market instruments and goods.