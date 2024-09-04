Japan loses Russian car market for long — Russian Foreign Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Japan has lost the Russian car market for a long period, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The Russian market is lost for Japan from the standpoint of the automotive industry. Did Russia do that? Certainly no," the diplomat said.

Tokyo did itself a disservice in attempts to isolate Russia, Zakharova noted. "The Russian automotive industry market so important for Japan is not merely lost but lost for a very, very long period of time," she stressed.