Prime Minister of Malaysia plans to discuss Ukraine with Putin at EEF — Foreign Ministry

BANGKOK, September 3. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim intends to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Eastern Economic Forum, which takes place in Vladivostok on September 3-6, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry announced.

"The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. […] They are expected to exchange opinion about the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East," the ministry said on its X page.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential." The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016.

