Russia’s passenger car production rises by 55.2% to 391,000 over seven months

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Passenger car production in Russia in January-July 2024 increased by 55.2% year-on-year and amounted to 391,000 cars, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Passenger car production increased by 23.6% in July 2024 compared to July 2023, but decreased by 7.2% compared to June 2024.

In the first seven months of this year, 108,000 trucks were produced, which is 14.3% more than in the same period last year. In July 2024, truck production increased by 16.3% year-on-year, but decreased by 4.1% compared to June 2024.

Also, in January - July 2024, the production of buses weighing more than 5 tons increased by 25.3% and amounted to 8,900. In July itself the production of such buses increased by 49% in comparison with the same period of the previous year and by 24.6% in comparison with June 2024.

In the first seven months of 2024, 12,300 buses with the weight of less than 5 tons were produced, which is 9% more than last year. In July, the production of such buses increased by 32.2% in comparison with July 2023 and by 19.8% in comparison with June 2024.