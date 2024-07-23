China ready to increase investment cooperation with Russia — Deputy PM

BEIJING, July 23. /TASS/. China is ready to continuously increase the level of investment cooperation together with Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of China Ding Xuexiang said in Moscow at the meeting with Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

"China is ready to cooperate with Russia for full implementation of the important consensus of heads of states, increase the investment cooperation level between the two countries on a going basis," Ding said, cited by China Central Television.

"[There is a need] to reinforce political support and proactively create the comfortable investment environment," he noted.

The Chinese Deputy Prime Minister suggested strengthening ties for implementation of joint projects and use the potential for improving interregional cooperation.