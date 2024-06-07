Capacity of oil pipeline project parallel to Power of Siberia-2 to total up to 30 mln tons

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has referred to the oil pipeline project parallel to Power of Siberia-2 as promising, adding that its capacity might total up to 30 mln tons.

"A promising project that may be implemented. It is currently at the formation stage," he told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "Up to 30 mln tons," he noted.

Russian fields will be the raw materials source for the oil pipeline. "Russian fields. This is an issue of pipeline supplies, diversification of export," Novak added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that in one corridor it is possible to lay both the planned Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline and an oil one.

