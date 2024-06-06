Ozon maintains 2024 outlook on turnover growth at around 70%

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Ozon maintains its outlook on turnover growth for 2024 at around 70% in annual terms, managing director of the online retailer Sergey Belyakov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Yes, we maintain [the outlook] as we expect an around 70% increase in turnover and we plan to remain in the green zone on adjusted EBITDA in annual terms. Q1 growth amounted to 88%," he said.

GMV, including services, climbed 2.1-fold in 2023 compared with 2022 to 1.75 trillion rubles. FY adjusted EBITDA totaled 4.2 bln rubles.

