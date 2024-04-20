China’s Russian oil imports rise by 13% in first quarter of 2024 — customs

BEIJING, April 20. /TASS/. China imported 28.528 mln metric tons of oil from Russia between January and March, a 12.85% rise from the same period last year, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

Russia remains the largest oil supplier to China, followed by Saudi Arabia (19.8 mln tons) and Iraq (15.6 mln tons).

In monetary terms, Russian oil exports to China increased by 17.9% to $13.858 bln in the first quarter of the year.

While addressing the 20th meeting of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Investment Cooperation in December 2023, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang highlighted Beijing’s readiness to boost energy trade with Moscow. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in turn, said that energy cooperation between the two countries had reached the highest level ever.