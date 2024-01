MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Rosneft paid 4 trillion rubles ($44.57 bln) in taxes in 2023, according to the company’s First Vice President Sergey Menzhinsky.

"The company makes a significant contribution to the Russian budget. After 5 years alone, we paid about 18 trillion rubles to the budget in taxes. Every sixth ruble that goes to the Russian budget comes from Rosneft. This year the volume of budget payments to the company amounted to 4 trillion rubles," he said.