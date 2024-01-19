Russian Railways to launch fully autonomous train in 2026 — CEO

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian Railways will roll out a completely autonomous train in 2026, the company’s CEO, Oleg Belozerov, said on Friday.

"This summer we will launch a level 3A self-driving train here in Moscow, on the Moscow Central Circle (of the Moscow metro - TASS). The next stage is a completely autonomous train. We plan to launch it in 2026. The slight delay is due to the fact that now the Finist train (a domestic alternative to the German-manufactured 'Lastochka' train - TASS) has appeared. This is a fully import-substituted electric train and we are now installing the necessary equipment, which has been developed for it," he said at the plenary discussion on "The transport system of the future in the interests of passengers."

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that starting in 2026, next-generation self-driving trains could be rolled out in the Moscow metro.