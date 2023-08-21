Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia up 24.7% in January-July year-on-year

TBILISI, August 21. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $1.5 bln in January-July 2023, up by 24.7% year-on-year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 12.4% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to around $416.2 mln in the period (up by 26.2% in annual terms), while imports equaled about $1.08 bln (up by 24.2%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in January-July 2023, with mutual trade turnover exceeding $1.6 bln, up by 10.7% year-on-year, while the US came in third with mutual trade turnover surpassing $1 bln.