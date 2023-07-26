BRICS states work in each other’s interest, not against someone else, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) do not ally themselves against someone else, but work in each other’s interest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his meeting with the BRICS New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff in Strelna Wednesday.

"Members of our organization, the BRICS, do not ally themselves against someone else, they work in each other’s interest. This also includes the financial area," the Russian President said.

According to Putin, Russia is a "good member of the organization."

"We fulfill all obligations before the bank in time," he noted.

Rousseff agreed that Russia is indeed a very important partner within the BRICS.

"We know that there is a question of the bank’s liquidity; there are some idea coming from you and your staff, we will support that," the Russian leader said.

In turn, Rousseff noted that the upcoming BRICS Summit will become a very important event, including for the New Development Bank.