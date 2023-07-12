Erdogan says Putin voiced some proposals on grain deal, they are being discussed

VILNIUS, July 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced a number of proposals on the grain deal, which are being discussed now.

"The grain deal has been extended twice, with 33 mln tons of food delivered to global markets during the period of its validity. We have discussed the issue of extending the grain deal with [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. He supports its extension. Putin has voiced some proposals on the issue. Those proposals are being discussed," Erdogan told reporters following a NATO summit.

The Turkish leader also noted that he would "continue discussing the grain deal both with Putin and Zelensky."

On July 22, 2022, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. Initially, the agreements were concluded for 120 days, in November of last year they were extended for the same period. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced a 60-day extension of the deal, warning that this would be enough time to evaluate the implementation of the memorandum signed with the UN. On May 18, the grain deal was extended for another two months until July 17.