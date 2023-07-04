Putin considers Russia’s economic indicators encouraging

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The present situation in the Russian economy is better than projected earlier, which holds the promise of fulfillment of all tasks charted, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Commenting on PM’s words that all social obligations to citizens will be met in the future, Putin stressed: "It is very important." "But equally important is the fact that the results we have <…> are better than expected earlier, better than forecasts. This holds the promise of fulfillment of all tasks <…> at least within a year," he added.