Sistema to pay 2022 dividends — Yevtushenkov

MINERALNYE VODY, May 3. /TASS/. Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation will pay dividends for 2022, its main shareholder Vladimir Yevtushenkov said on Wednesday.

"[It] will be paid," he said when asked about last year’s dividends.

Meanwhile, Yevtushenkov did not specify the amount of payment.

Sistema was founded in 1993. It is a public Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets servicing about 150 mln consumers in such areas as telecommunications, high tech, banking services, retail trade, e-commerce, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services.

Yevtushenkov owns 49.2% in the company’s equity capital, while another 15.2% of shares is held by his son Felix.