Russia’s industrial production down 0.9% in Q1 — statistics

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s industrial production edged down by 0.9% in January - March 2023 in annual terms but gained 1.2% in March of this year on an annualized basis, according to the documents released by the state statistics service Rosstat on Wednesday.

Industrial production had an uptick by 13.4% in March against February 2023.

Processing industries sector moved up by 6.3% in annual terms in March 2023 (up 3.3% in January - March). Mineral resources production swamped by 3.6% year-on-year in the reporting month (down 3.3% over the first quarter). Electricity, gas and steam supply dropped by 4% annually in March (minus 0.2% in January - March). Water supply, drainage and waste disposal declined by 13.3% in annual terms last month (dropped by 10.2% in the first quarter), Rosstat reports.