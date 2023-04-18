Absolut will not supply alcoholic products to Russia — CEO

STOCKHOLM, April 18. /TASS/. Swedish vodka producer Absolut will not supply its products to Russia, CEO of The Absolut Company Stephanie Durroux said in a statement posted on the company’s website.

"The reaction over the recent days is clearly reflective of the role Absolut plays for its extended community in Sweden. We acknowledge the significance of these long-standing and trusting relationships with our Swedish employees, partners, consumers, and the Swedish society at large," the chief executive said.

"Acknowledging also the duty of care towards our employees and partners, we cannot expose them to massive criticism in all forms. Therefore, The Absolut Company has decided to stop the export of its brand to Russia," she noted.

"For clarity, this will unfortunately not prevent Absolut from falling into the hands of the parallel market, which has strongly increased in recent months and over which we have no control," Durroux added.

Absolut and its French-based owner Pernod Ricard resumed supplies to Russia, Kristianstadsbladet newspaper said last week. Many Swedish politicians expressed their protest in this regard and called to boycott the vodka brand and the Swedish prime minister said that plenty of consumers considered such step as a very strange one.

Some global alcoholic beverage producers, including Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi, suspended sales in Russia or announced their exit from the country after the start of the operation.