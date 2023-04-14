Bitcoin surpasses $31,000 for the first time since June 8, 2022

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Bitcoin grew by over 3% reaching $31,006 on Friday, according to Coindesk.
As of 10:08 Moscow time, bitcoin slowed down growth and amounted to $30,927 (+2.86%).
The last time bitcoin exceeded $31,000 was on June 8, 2022.
Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.