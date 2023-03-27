Russian Cabinet increases fertilizer export quotas by May 31 — decree

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The Russian government has increased mineral fertilizer export quotas by 300,000 metric tons until May 31 of this year.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a relevant decree. The decision made refers to the expansion of the ammonium nitrate export quota. "The export quota will total over 12.6 mln metric tons," the Cabinet said.

Quotas will not cover supplies of fertilizers to Abkhazia and South Ossetia and the Ministry of Industry will deal with their allocation among exporters.

The enlargement of quotas will enable mineral fertilizer producers to export balances of finished products on condition of full satisfaction of domestic market needs, the government’s press service said.