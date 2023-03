MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The price of gold on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) surpassed $2,000 per troy ounce on Monday for the first time since April 18, 2022.

Thus, the price of gold reached $2,004 per troy ounce. By 10:25 Moscow time, gold was trading at $2,009.7 per ounce (+1.83%).

Shares of gold mining companies also rose. Polymetal shares rose by 2.25% to 558.8 rubles ($7.2) per share, Polyus shares - by 1.71% to 9,572.5 rubles ($123.42).