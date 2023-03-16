Investments made now will have payback tomorrow — Putin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Investments in the national economy implemented at present will be beneficial, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"Timely investment decisions at present will certainly have their payback tomorrow," the head of state said. "This is true for the processing industry, domestic tourism, Russian brands on the consumer goods market, and so on," Putin added.

Russia "needs to expand production facilities, open new plants, and create jobs all over the country" on the basis of the internal technology base and in partnership with friendly countries, the head of state said.