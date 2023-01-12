KoronaPay to resume operations in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, January 12. /TASS/. The National Bank of Tajikistan has issued a license for resumption of KoronaPay payment system operations in the country, the regulator’s press center told TASS on Thursday.

"The National Bank of Tajikistan has issued a license to the Payment Center non-bank settlement and credit organizations for operations of the KoronaPay payment system on the territory of the Republic," the press center said. The license is valid for five years, it added.

The KoronaPay payment system was functioning in Tajikistan until 2020 - until the launch of the National Processing Center of money transfers in the country in December 2019. The Russian system was not connected to it at that time.

According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, twelve payment systems are currently operating in the Republic, including Unistream, Contact and Western Union.