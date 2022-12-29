Gas intake from EU UGS facilities surpasses record pumping for the first time in few days

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The pumping of gas into underground storage facilities (UGS) in the European Union sets record levels for the end of December. However, for the first time in recent days, intake from UGS surpassed the injection, although it continues to be at the lowest level for many years.

Temperatures above the climatic norm have led to a noticeable decrease in gas consumption in Europe and a rapid drop in prices, and the current week is no less warm.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in the EU countries on December 27 amounted to 183.2 million cubic meters (the lowest figure for this day since 2013), while the injection in them is 155.5 million cubic meters.

The heating season in Europe began on November 14, and since that moment, the EU countries have taken 15.6 billion cubic meters of gas from storage facilities. At the same time, the total gas withdrawal from UGS facilities on the 44th day from the moment of reaching their maximum filling is 22% higher than the average value for this day over the previous five years.

Now UGS facilities in Europe are filled to 83.18% (11.9 percentage points (p.p.) higher than the average for this date over the past 5 years), they contain 90.03 billion cubic meters of gas.