Trade turnover between Russia, Belarus up 10% in 10M to $34.5 bln, says minister

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Mutual trade turnover between Russia and Belarus gained 10% in the first ten months of this year to $34.5 bln, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"Mutual trade turnover increased by 10% in ten months to $34.5 bln. Imports from Belarus soared by 38%. We expect to reach record highs by the end of the year," he said.

Currently around 2,400 entities created with the participation of Russian capital operate in Belarus. The two countries carry out joint projects in such sectors as nuclear energy, car manufacturing, agriculture processing industry, space and high-tech, medicine, etc.

Russia is the biggest investor in the Belarusian economy with accumulated investments exceeding $4 bln as of early 2021, whereas Belarusian accumulated investments in Russia totaled around $700 mln.