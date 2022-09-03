Ship traffic in Bosporus restored — TV

ANKARA, September 3. /TASS/. Maritime traffic in the Bosporus has been restored after last night’s incident with an empty bulk carrier on its way to Ukraine, Turkish state channel TRT reported on Saturday, citing Turkey’s Coast Guard.

The traffic on the strait was suspended earlier due to a breakdown of the 107-meter-long Briza cargo ship. The vessel was towed to Ahirkapi, where it anchored.

On Thursday, traffic on the strait was suspended after the Lady Zehma vessel, carrying 3,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine to Italy, ran aground. Maritime traffic was restored on Friday. The ship was towed to Ahirkapi, where it anchored. According to preliminary data, the incident was due to a rudder failure. No one was hurt in the incident.