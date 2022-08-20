UN working to overcome obstacles to exports of Russian food, fertilizers - Guterres

ANKARA, August 20. /TASS/. It is crucial for global markets to ensure unimpeded exports of agricultural products from Ukraine and Russia, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a news conference with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Saturday.

"Getting more food and fertilizer out of Ukraine and Russia is crucial to further calm commodity markets and lower prices for consumers," Guterres said at the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center overseeing the exports.

In addition, Guterres said that the United Nations is working with the United States and European Union to overcome "a certain number of obstacles" to Russian food and fertilizers, "which are not subject to sanctions," reaching global markets. He added that they need to be overcome in relation to shipping, insurance and finance.

"It is important that all governments and the private sector cooperate to bring them [Russia] to market," Guterres said.