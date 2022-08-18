Russian shipyards face problems with spare parts supplies — Putin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian shipyards were confronted by difficulties with spare parts supplies due to the failure of foreign suppliers to perform their obligations, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the shipbuilding industry development meeting.

"I would like to note Russian shipbuilding companies have recently faced known difficulties with suppliers of foreign equipment and component parts for civilian ships. The reason is known, it is the failure of foreign partners to honor their commitments, in view of purely political time-serving, momentary considerations and causes," Putin said.

Russian authorities have already discussed similar difficulties of colleagues from other sectors and "agreed to take specific measures in response to unfriendly actions of foreign suppliers," the Russian leader added.