BERLIN, June 9. /TASS/. Statements by Finnish President Alexander Stubb about the absence of a threat of attack from Russia against the Baltic states are a disaster for the supporters of military escalation in the West, German newspaper Junge Welt said in a commentary.

"For those who advocate escalation and demand, as a precondition for negotiations, that Ukraine be given full freedom to choose military alliances, thereby ignoring Russia's security concerns that were expressed before the outbreak of open conflict, Stubb's statements represent the worst possible catastrophe," the story says.

It notes that the Finnish president could become one of the few European politicians capable of conducting a dialogue with Russia. Any European leader who will put forward maximalist demands at the talks will quickly become a laughing stock.

Earlier, Stubb said that he did not believe the speculations of some Western intelligence agencies who claim that there is a threat of an attack from Russia against the Baltic states.