Death toll in Philippines earthquake increases to 37

BANGKOK, June 9. /TASS/. The death toll from a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the southern Philippines has increased from 32 to 37, the GMA News channel reported.

According to the Office of Civil Defense, a total of 456 people were injured, and four more are missing.

Local authorities said that about 1,900 buildings were damaged on the island of Mindanao, including schools, hospitals, and residential buildings, of which about 1,500 were fully destroyed by the elements. General Santos International Airport was damaged, and flights were cancelled. A state of emergency was declared in the city of General Santos.

A Russian embassy official in the Philippines earlier told TASS that Russian diplomats are in contact "with the competent authorities of the republic and currently have no information about Russians injured in the disaster."