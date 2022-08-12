No solid grounds to change neutral rate range — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has no significant grounds so far to change the range of the neutral rate, Deputy Governor Aleksey Zabotkin said at the press conference.

"We have no solid grounds at the moment to change our opinions regarding the long-term neutral rate, which equals 1-2% in real terms and corresponds to 5-6% in nominal terms for target inflation. Accordingly, further updates will be made as information accumulates; we normally do this with the step of once per year," the banker said.

The lowest point of Russia’s GDP decline will be passed in the first half of 2023, Zabotkin added.