Belarus capable of ensuring food security - minister

MINSK, July 10. /TASS/. Belarus is capable of ensuring its food security and sees no problems in the lack of some imported products, Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Alexey Borgdanov said on Sunday.

"Belarus has long ensured its food security. And today, we are a biggest food exporter. We see no problem in the fact that some imported products are no longer present in shops," he said in an interview with the ONT television channel.

According to Bogdanov, the country is capable "to substitute for all imported products and has already done it." As an example, he cited cheeses such as parmesan, white mould and blue cheeses.

He noted that a system of stabilization funds has been established in Belarus. "We have planned to increase reserves of potato, cabbage, carrot, beet, onion, and apples by 35% The volume will stand at slightly more than 150,000 tonnes. It is an absolute guarantee of no deficit," he said, adding that the authorities have worked out a program of actions to stabilize prices and improve pricing methods.