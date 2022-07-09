Gas supply in Zaporozhye Region interrupted as Ukraine disrupts pipeline, says official

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Gas supply has been interrupted on the territory of the Zaporozhye Region, which is out of Kiev’s control, due to a disrupted gas pipeline from the Ukrainian side, Deputy Head of the Regional Interior Department Alexey Selivanov reported via his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Yesterday gas disappeared in gas stoves of citizens of the liberated Zaporozhye Region. <...> The Ukrainian regime has deprived us of gas by blocking/disrupting the gas pipeline on the territory that is still under control, to the north of Orekhov," he wrote.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin said on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The territory of the Zaporozhye Region is partially under control of the Russian army now, with peaceful life gradually resuming there.