Russian parliament approves turnover-based fines for failure to comply with ‘landing law’

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Council of Federation, the upper house of the Russian parliament, approved at its meeting the draft law on turnover-based fines for IT giants for failure to comply with the "landing law."

Failure of a foreign IT giant to perform the obligation of registering a personal account on the website of the Russian telecom and mass media watchdog, posting feedback form on the corporate information resource, establishing a Russian legal entity or opening a representative office in Russia will stipulate liability in the form of imposing an administrative fee amounting up to one tenth of the total revenue amount over year. The repeated violation entails the turnover-based fee from one tenth to one fifth of total annual revenues.

Administrative fines are also introduced for failures of communication operators to perform the duty of restricting or resuming access to information, with access to the same to be restricted or resumed on the basis of data received from the Russian telecom and mass media regulator.