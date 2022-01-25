Coca-Cola HBC Russia backs initiative to join country's first eco-industrial park

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Coca-Cola HBC Russia can become a resident of the first eco-industrial park in Russia, Aleksander Ruzhevich, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC Russia, told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier, speaking at the Gaidar Forum, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko suggested that the company could become the first resident of the Russian eco-industrial park.

"We support the development of infrastructure for the separate accumulation and disposal of waste. This initiative (the company's entry into the eco-industrial park - TASS) certainly deserves attention and requires detailed discussions and evaluation. We are ready to work intensively at it," Ruzhevich said.

He revealed that in Russia Coca-Cola is implementing the World Without Waste strategy. One of its goals is to make the packaging used by the company 100% recyclable by 2025. Currently, 99% of packaging is recyclable (plastic bottles, glass, cans). By 2030, the company's goal is to collect "from the market" (not in production) and recycle 100% of the packaging produced by the company for the market.

The company already uses up to 20% of recycled plastic bottles is striving for an increase in percentage.

In particular, at the company’s Moscow plant, which is a pioneer in many ways, good results have been obtained - 90% of all packages produced in 2021 already contain 20% recycled materials. Another goal of the global strategy, which is also being achieved in Russia, is to increase the share of recycled plastic in packaging up to 50%.

"Many Moscow enterprises are introducing environmentally friendly technologies, reducing the use of plastic, switching to waste-free production. Their work does not go unnoticed: in recent years, the environmental situation in Moscow has significantly improved," Alexander Prokhorov, head of the investment and industrial policy department of the Moscow government, said.

Coca-Cola in Russia, which unites Coca-Cola Soft Drink Consulting LLC, Coca-Cola HBC Eurasia LLC and Multon JSC, is one of the leaders in the production of high-quality soft drinks and one of the largest investors in the Russian economy. To date, the investments of Coca-Cola in Russia exceed $6 billion. For the production of all drinks in Russia the company uses more than 95% of ingredients and materials from local suppliers.