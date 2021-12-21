Series production of Aurus SUV to start by 2022 year-end — Minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Series production of the Aurus Komendant SUV will start by 2022 year-end at the plant in Alabuga, Russian Minister of Industry Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

Production of special versions of motor vehicles will continue at NAMI in Moscow.

"We have launched [series production] of the sedan in Alabuga since this year. We will initiate SUV production in the next year, also at Alabuga production facilities. Special heavy versions will remain at our NAMI plant - the discipline institute," the Minister said.

The SUV prototype would be presented in fall 2021, Manturov said last year.