PhosAgro to keep investment program — CEO

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. PhosAgro plans to keep its investment program at the level of about 70-75 bln rubles ($860.3-921.7 mln) this year and in 2026, CEO of the Russian fertilizer company Alexander Gilgenberg told TASS.

"The investment program for 2026 has not been approved to date but we see so far that it will evolve at the level of the last and this year - about 70-75 bln rubles. A portion of projects will be completed this year but projects will continue in part in the next year," the chief executive said.

In particular, this refers to development of the Volkhov site in the Leningrad Region, where the company intends to increase production of water-soluble fertilizers, Gilgenberg said. "We see good dynamics of the demand for them and growth of the sales margin. We will invest in this segment," he noted.